ADVERTISEMENT

St. Teresa’s College wins MGU youth fest overall title

February 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The St. Teresa’s College team that bagged the overall championship at the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest in Kochi. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

After a hiatus of five years, St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, won the overall championship of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest which concluded here on Monday.

This time, the college finished in style by winning 130 points and the title, much ahead of the runners-up. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, came second with 110 points. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, finished third with 107 points followed by RLV College, Thripunithura (54 points), and SB College, Changanassery (42 points).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US