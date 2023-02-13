St. Teresa’s College wins MGU youth fest overall title

February 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

After a hiatus of five years, St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, won the overall championship of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest which concluded here on Monday.

This time, the college finished in style by winning 130 points and the title, much ahead of the runners-up. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, came second with 110 points. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, finished third with 107 points followed by RLV College, Thripunithura (54 points), and SB College, Changanassery (42 points).