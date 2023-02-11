HamberMenu
St. Teresa’s College almost certain to win overall title at MGU youth fest

February 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participate in mime competition at the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest in Kochi on Saturday.

Students participate in mime competition at the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, has almost sealed victory at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Union Youth Fest as the five-day event concludes on Sunday.

The college was leading the overall point tally, with 92 points on the penultimate day of the arts fete. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, were engaged in a close race for the second position. Sacred Heart College won 49 points, while Maharaja’s College was at the third place with 47 points. RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, was at fourth place with 30 points. S.B. College, Changanassery, was at the fifth position with 23 points.

In the group song (Indian) competition, Maharaja’s College won the first prize. St. Teresa’s College won the second position followed by Sacred Heart College.

