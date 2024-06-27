St. Teresa’s College all set to celebrate centenary

The year-long programmes in connection with the centenary of the autonomous St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, will begin here on June 27.

Father Peter Machado, Bishop of Bengaluru, will lead a thanksgiving session marking the start of the celebrations. The college was established in 1925.

Sr. Vinitha, manager of the college, said on Wednesday that the first phase of the 11-storey centenary block would be inaugurated on the occasion. Medicines would be distributed to around 100 cancer patients at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, as part of the ‘Thusharam’ project for palliative care patients being implemented as part of the centenary projects, she added.

The other key centenary endeavours include ‘Karunyaniketan’ housing scheme for the elderly at Vallarpadam, TIBIC incubation centre, entrepreneurship project, finishing school, and Teresian skill hub. Dr. Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, Principal, said President Droupadi Murmu was expected to inaugurate the centenary celebrations in September.

A global alumni meet will be held as part of the centenary on August 10. An innovation summit will be held in July. An international dance fest will be held from August 12 to 14. Around 100 ex-servicemen will be felicitated on Independence Day, she said.

Other programmes include a marathon in September, national-level cultural fest and youth summit in October, international conclave in the first week of December, and global expo and fashion week in the first week of February.

On whether the college would opt for co-education in the centenary year, Sr. Vinitha said they were not against it, but there were no plans as of now. “A key focus in our path ahead will be imparting skill education to students, especially in view of the migration of students abroad for higher studies,” she said.

St. Teresa’s College has around 4,200 students enrolled for nearly 68 programmes being offered by 25 departments. It was ranked 41st under the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023.

The college authorities recalled that the Army had taken over the college buildings and set up a hospital during World War II. The college was then shifted to St. Joseph School building of the CSST congregation in Thrissur. In 1944, the college began to function at Kacheripady, and it started functioning from the location along Park Avenue Road from 1946.