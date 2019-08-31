St. Teresa’s awarded A++ Grade

The autonomous St. Teresa’s College here has been awarded the A++ Grade in the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The college won a CGPA of 3.57 under the revised scheme. Accredited by NAAC at the ‘five star’ level in 1999, St. Teresa’s College was re-accredited with ‘A’ Grade in 2006 and completed the third cycle in 2012 with ‘A’ Grade and 3.4 CGPA, according to a release issued here. Sajimol Augustine M., Principal, said the achievement was the first step towards St. Teresa’s College emerging as a women’s university.