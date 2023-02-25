St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica administrator transferred; Father Narikulam to continue as rector

February 25, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica administrator and senior priest Father Antony Puthavelil has been transferred to the Muzhikkulam Forane Church as its vicar, while senior priest Father Antony Narikukalm will continue as the basilica rector. The transfer has been welcomed by Almaya Munnettam, a combination of lay organisations, supported by the vast majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

There has been a vociferous demand from lay people and priests for the removal of the administrator. They alleged that Father Puthavelil, along with archdiocesan administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, had worked in the background to stage unpleasant incidents at the cathedral on December 23 and 24 last year.

Those incidents, involving disruption of the ongoing Mass and desecration of sacraments, are under investigation by a team appointed by the archdiocesan administrator. The events further deepened the divide between the vast majority of lay people and priests in the archdiocese, who favour a fully congregation facing Mass and the others, who want to implement the Synodal decision favouring a Mass system in which the priest faced the congregation for the first half and then turned away from them for the rest of the ceremonies.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, who is currently the director of a public school under the archdiocese, has been transferred as vicar of the Kuzhuppilly Forane Church. Father Mundadan is a prominent member of the group supporting a fully congregation facing Mass and part of the council of priests of the archdiocese.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi, the united forum of lay people, has demanded that the transfer list, which appears to favour the group backing the fully congregation facing Mass, be withdrawn. The transfer list appeared to protect the priests who set a bad example for the faithful, said a spokesman for the group on Saturday after the transfer list was brought out.

The group reiterated its call for exemplary punishment for priests in connection with the incidents in the run-up to Christmas celebrations last year.