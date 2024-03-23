St. Mary’s Basilica to remain open for Holy Week ceremonies

March 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The St. Mary’s Basilica here will remain open for Holy Week ceremonies, but there will be no mass at the central church of the Syro-Malabar Church and the seat of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly for the third year in a row.

It has been agreed that the church will remain open for the Holy Week without mass celebration. Apostolic administrator bishop Bosco Puthur consented to the decision by St. Mary’s parish council, claimed a spokesman for Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in the archdiocese opposed to the synodal diktat for unified mass.

At the same time, a group of faithful synod supporters under eight foranes in the archdiocese in the north zone held a rally and public meeting in Angamaly on Saturday. The rally and meeting saw the participation of the faithful from Angamaly, Mukkannoor, Moozhikulam, Manjapra, Vallam, Kanjoor, and Karukutty.

The rally was flagged off by senior priest Father George Nellissery, and the public meeting, organised near the old Angamaly municipal office, was inaugurated by Father Antony Puthavelil. A spokesman of the Angamaly zonal conference of the faithful said the rally and meeting were meant to reiterate their support for the synod decision for unified mass. The spokesman claimed that a decision on the vexatious issue would be reached by the end of April.

The archdiocese is sharply divided over the mass liturgy. Those opposed to the synod has fought to keep the tradition of full congregation facing mass alive, while the synod has prescribed a unified mass for the entire Syro-Malabar church in which the celebrant faced the congregation for the introductory and blessings while turning away from the congregation for the consecration of the Eurcharist.

The spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam said the archdiocesan parishes would hold the full congregation facing mass during the Holy Week and for the Easter Sunday celebrations.

