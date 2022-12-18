St. Mary’s Basilica in Kochi gets new administrator

December 18, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

Father Antony Puthuvelil has been appointed administrator of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church. Father Antony Narikulam, the present rector of the basilica, will continue in his position reportedly with his powers curtailed.

The appointment of the administrator assumes significance against the backdrop of a prolonged dispute between two groups in the archdiocese — one opposing and the other supporting a unified Mass system.

The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church issued a diktat in August last year to implement the unified Mass. But a large number of lay people and priests have refused to implement it.

It was following such a dispute, which threatened to go out of hand, that the basilica was shut down on the first Sunday of Advent 2022 (December 4). It has since been under the control of the Ernakulam district administration.

In yet another development on Friday, those opposed to the Synodal Mass alleged that the archbishop’s house was closed to visitors, including priests, lay people, and Church trustees. The gates of the archbishop’s house, they alleged, were locked under the aegis of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, administrator of the archdiocese, in police presence.

Mar Thazhath has been accused of creating a law and order situation on December 4 by going to the basilica to celebrate the Sunday Mass despite warnings that there could be tension between groups in support of the synodal Mass and those opposed to it.

A group of archdiocesan members under lay people’s group Alamaya Munnettam and a group of priests are opposed to the Synodal diktat. These groups blamed Mar Thazhath of creating a situation in which the civil administration was forced to take over the basilica.