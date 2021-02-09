St. Albert’s College is State’s first filament-free campus

KOCHI

09 February 2021 00:49 IST

St. Albert’s College in the city was declared Kerala’s first filament-free campus by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani on Monday. The Minister, while making the declaration, focused on the need to turn the economy into one based on solar power. Energy resources needed to be protected for the future, he added.

Vicar General of Varapuzha archdiocese Mathew Elanjimattam presided over the function and Kerala Latin Catholic Association vice president Shaji George delivered the keynote address. A citation and a plaque were handed over to the college authorities on the occasion. The college campus was subjected to energy auditing as part of efforts to make it filament-free.

