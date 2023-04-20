SSLC results before May 20, Plus Two results before May 25, says Education Minister

April 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty said here on Thursday that SSLC results would be published before May 20.

The results of Plus Two examinations would be published before May 25. The admission procedures for Plus One programmes would start once the results of the SSLC and CBSE examinations are published.

The government would decide on re-structuring the higher secondary batches based on the report submitted by the committee appointed to study the issue, he said.

The Minister said that works are progressing to ensure the basic facilities in schools through the project on contingency assistance for sustenance of school infrastructure. The cleaning of wells and tanks on the campuses will be completed before May 30 in association with the associations of the parents and teachers.

The ‘Green Campus-Clean Campus’ project would be implemented in the new academic year. Necessary directives have been given to protect the vegetable gardens on the campuses at the time of vacation by ensuring the assistance of students staying nearby and local communities of farmers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the ‘Pravesanotsavam’ on June 1. About 1.7 crore textbooks out of the total 2.8 crore textbooks (first volume) have been printed. About 41.5 lakh metre of handloom uniforms have been distributed to the students. The functioning of samithis formed against the use of drugs among students would be strengthened.