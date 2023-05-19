ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC exam: Ernakulam comes second with 99.92 overall pass percentage

May 19, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Of the 31,470 students who appeared for the exam this year, 31,445 became eligible for higher studies

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Rimsi, mother of Angel Rose, a student of St. Antony’s High School, Kacheripady, is all tears after Angel had a spectacular win in the SSLC examination whose results were announced on Friday. Angel’s father had died in November last year while she was preparing for the exam. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Ernakulam district recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.92 in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The pass percentage improved compared to the corresponding figure last year. In 2022, the district had secured 99.64%. The overall pass percentage in 2021 was 99.8. In 2020, it was 99.3%.

Of the 31,470 students who appeared for the exam this year, 31,445 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 3,974 students got A-plus in all subjects. Muvattupuzha educational sub-district earned State-wide appreciation after it figured along with Pala among the educational sub-districts that registered 100% pass. In 2022, Muvattupuzha had topped the educational sub-districts in Ernakulam district, with an overall pass percentage of 99.81.

In the category-wise performance, the overall pass percentage in government schools in Ernakulam was 99.77. Of the 4,332 students who appeared for the exam, 4,322 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 576 students in government schools won A-plus in all subjects. Aided schools registered an overall pass percentage of 99.94. Of the 23,787 students who wrote the exam, 23,773 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of students who won A-plus in all subjects was 4,311. Unaided schools registered an overall pass percentage of 99.97. Of the 3,351 students who appeared for the exam, 3,350 became eligible for higher studies. Over 780 students won A-plus in all subjects.

