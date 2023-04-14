Sriram Venkitaraman will have to stand trial soon

April 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Sriram Venkitaraman, the IAS officer accused in an alcohol-impaired reckless driving case, causing the death of a journalist, will have to stand trial shortly.

The prosecution case is that K.M. Basheer, the journalist who was riding a motorbike, was killed instantly when a car driven by Mr. Venkitaraman, who was in an inebriated condition, hit his vehicle from behind.

‘Destroying evidence’

Besides being tried for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he may also be tried for causing destruction of evidence in the case following the High Court observation that it could be “prima facie assumed that he was speeding and was driving the vehicle after consuming alcohol and had even caused the destruction of evidence relating to the offence.”

The contention, noted the High Court, that Mr. Venkitaraman attempted to wriggle out of a timely medical test to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol while causing the accident cannot be ruled out. The court further observed that Mr. Venkitaraman, who was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in the capital by the police, could not have gone to a private hospital unless he wanted to cause the disappearance of evidence of the alleged offence.

The trial court cannot overlook the observations of the High Court. It will have to frame charges against the accused for the offences, which were prima facie found sustainable by the High Court, judicial sources indicated.

Punishment

Those found guilty of the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder can get life imprisonment or imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine. The offence of causing the disappearance of evidence attracts imprisonment of up to three years.

The Sessions Court will frame charges against Mr. Venkitaraman and try him in the event of him denying the charges. A day-to-day trial is likely to be held in the case as the Sessions Courts usually schedules its trial on a daily basis, sources said.