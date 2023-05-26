ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy commander in Kochi

May 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, with Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, in Kochi.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, along with a delegation, is on a three-day official visit to the Southern Naval Command headquartered in Kochi, and the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala.  

Vice Admiral Perera interacted with Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, on wide ranging issues of collaboration. He also interacted with Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training, and laid emphasis on continued engagement on varied aspects of sea training between the two navies.

The Commander of Sri Lankan Navy visited various training establishments of the Navy in Kochi and interacted with Sri Lankan trainees undergoing courses. He also witnessed state-of-the-art training infrastructure, facilities, and demonstration on simulators. The visit to the Diving School brought in him memories of 1994 when he completed clearance diving course there as a young lieutenant.  

Reunion with his dive buddy, Commodore C.P. Sudhakar, and instructor, Captain Sanjay Kadian, after nearly three decades at the school was a special moment. 

Later in the day, in a ceremony held onboard Sri Lankan Naval Ship Gajabahu, spares for the Sri Lankan Navy were handed over by Vice Admiral Hampiholi to the Commander of Sri Lankan Navy.

