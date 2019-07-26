Sri Lankan defence delegation in Kochi

A five-member defence delegation from Sri Lanka is on a visit to Kochi till July 26.

The delegation, headed by Rear Admiral P.M. Wickramasinghe, Commander, Eastern Naval Area, and comprising a naval and three air force officers, called on Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

The Sri lankan delegation visited the Indian Naval Air Squadron 550, which fly the Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, to gain an insight into operations undertaken by the aircraft in the maritime domain, as well as maintenance facilities and training courses for pilots and observers.

The team also visited the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Training to understand the training curriculum of maintainers, as also the Water Survival Training Facility.