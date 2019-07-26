Kochi

Sri Lankan defence delegation in Kochi

more-in

A five-member defence delegation from Sri Lanka is on a visit to Kochi till July 26.

The delegation, headed by Rear Admiral P.M. Wickramasinghe, Commander, Eastern Naval Area, and comprising a naval and three air force officers, called on Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

The Sri lankan delegation visited the Indian Naval Air Squadron 550, which fly the Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, to gain an insight into operations undertaken by the aircraft in the maritime domain, as well as maintenance facilities and training courses for pilots and observers.

The team also visited the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Training to understand the training curriculum of maintainers, as also the Water Survival Training Facility.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 4:34:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/sri-lankan-defence-delegation-in-kochi/article28714683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY