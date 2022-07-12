Sreelekha’s revelations unlikely to impact rape trial

Prosecution, defence lawyers not interested in the statement

Prosecution, defence lawyers not interested in the statement

The recent revelations of R. Sreelekha, a retired ranking officer who is also a YouTuber, that the police had tampered with the evidence to implicate actor Dileep in the actor rape case is unlikely to leave an impact on the trial of the case.

Ms. Sreelekha had alleged in her YouTube channel that the police had muddled up with the evidence and expressed doubts regarding the veracity of the letter allegedly written by an accused in the case.

The revelations had triggered a heated debate in the State with politicians and social activists joining the issue. While some questioned the timing and intentions of the revelation, some others cheered the former Director General of Police for what they felt as a bold step by the first woman IPS officer of the State.

The disclosure is unlikely to find any resonance in the trial of the case as both the prosecution and the defence lawyers seemed disinterested in the statements of the former Jail DGP for specific reasons.

The prosecution may not examine her as a witness in the case as the details divulged by the former top woman cop appeared to be favouring actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case. She may not be of any good to the prosecution as a witness, legal sources indicated.

For the defence lawyers, the statements on the alleged smuggling of a mobile phone in a footwear to the jail for the accused to make calls and the authenticity of the photographs in which Dileep was allegedly seen in a frame with Pulsur Suni, the first accused in the rape case, are of no significance as a few witnesses had earlier deposed before the court on these aspects. Evidences regarding the photograph and the letters were also adduced before the court earlier. Hence, the statements are insignificant, sources said.

The remaining revelation that Pulsur Suni had sexually harassed two actors in a similar fashion has nothing to do with the case in hand, they said.

Meanwhile, the prosecution may seek a short extension of time for completing the investigation in the case as they are likely to receive the forensic analysis report of the memory card in which the alleged rape was recorded only on Wednesday. The court-set deadline for completing the further investigation is July 15.