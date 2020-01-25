Sreejesh starts venture to promote sports among children

After taking Indian hockey to some wonderful highs, Olympian P.R. Sreejesh has started a new venture to promote sports among children.

The Indian goalkeeper will be the chief mentor and promoter of the Campeones Sports City, which will be launched in Kakkanad on Saturday with facilities for football, basketball, roller-sports, and Yoga in the first phase. It will include 10 badminton courts in the next phase. “We also plan to have tie-up with schools and exchange programmes with foreign clubs. Talks are also on to bring a foreign coach in short spells,” said Sreejesh here on Thursday.

While Sreejesh will be the face of the new venture, a few others will be actively involved in running the programme. The plan is to have around 200 children in each sport.