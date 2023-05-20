Sreedharan rues engineers being not allowed to helm KWA, KSEB

May 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Technocrat E. Sreedharan on Saturday expressed his disenchantment about institutions such as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) being not headed by engineers, who have the requisite domain knowledge.

Delivering the maiden Construction Philosophy Lecture at ‘CONFEST 2023 Conclave and Expo’ here, he rued how good engineers in the State service are not allowed to ‘bloom’ but are made to work under civil servants with little knowledge of engineering. Mr. Sreedharan said that this was not the case in some other States.

He said that quality engineers in the State are not being given the opportunity to familiarise with the latest trends in engineering technology.

Mr. Sreedharan said he was ashamed about the corruption in the State. “Ask any honest contractor and he will tell you that whoever gets a contract must keep apart 30-40% for bribing people, particularly in the local bodies,” he said.

Mr. Sreedharan, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the last Assembly elections, said the corruption at various levels and the poor quality of construction were the fallout of the absence of a national-level oversight body for engineers. He had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Kerala High Court and wrote to the Prime Minister raising the issue. The Government of India had acted quickly and constituted an expert panel with Dr. Anand of IIT-Madras as chairman. Based on the report of the panel, a Bill was drafted. But it is yet to be tabled in the Parliament.

He also lamented about the poor quality of engineering education in Kerala and across the country. There are about 150 engineering colleges in the State, but they are unable to produce graduates with the requisite qualities.

This is mainly due to the fact that even a student who gets 10 marks in Mathematics can get admission in engineering colleges. Those who opt for engineering are those who don’t get admission for BSc, he said.