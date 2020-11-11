Kochi

Sreedharan inspects progress of flyover reconstruction

Metroman E. Sreedharan inspected the progress of the demolition and reconstruction of the damaged flyover at Palarivattom in the city on Wednesday.

He spent an hour at the site and discussed details regarding the design and speedy reconstruction of the structure with officials of the DMRC and ULCCS, the agencies involved in the work. About 70 per cent of the demolition, work on which began in October, is over.

The DMRC has fixed early June as the deadline to rebuild the pier caps, girders and deck.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 12:46:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/sreedharan-inspects-progress-of-flyover-reconstruction/article33078340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY