Sreedharan inspects progress of flyover reconstruction

Metroman E. Sreedharan inspected the progress of the demolition and reconstruction of the damaged flyover at Palarivattom in the city on Wednesday.

He spent an hour at the site and discussed details regarding the design and speedy reconstruction of the structure with officials of the DMRC and ULCCS, the agencies involved in the work. About 70 per cent of the demolition, work on which began in October, is over.

The DMRC has fixed early June as the deadline to rebuild the pier caps, girders and deck.