Squads to monitor quarrying in district

District Collector S. Suhas has constituted squads under the Fort Kochi and Muvattupuzha revenue divisions to see whether the extraction of granite is more than what is allowed at quarries.

Accordingly, quarries in both government and private land will be monitored. The squads comprising officials from the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Mining and Geology, and Pollution Control Board, besides tehsildars will be supervised by the Fort Kochi and Muvattupuzha RDOs. They are required to make quarry visits every fortnight and submit reports to the Collector.

₹45 cr. for highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned ₹45 crore for the renovation of the 25-km stretch between Kakkadassery and Mattakkuzhy on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway.

As part of the project, tarring will be upgraded to bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete (BMBC) standards. Drains will be built in areas facing waterlogging. The existing drains will be renovated. Both sides of the road will be concreted, and reflex lights will be set up. In addition, signboards and warning boards will be set up, Eldho Abraham, MLA, said.

Work worth ₹52 crore is in progress along the stretch between Kakkadassery and Irumbupalam.