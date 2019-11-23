Squads to ensure safety of students

Officials of the Health and Education departments and local bodies must constitute squads and inspect all schools in the district within a week and initiate steps to ensure the safety of students, District Collector S. Suhas has ordered.
This comes in the wake of a student dying in Wayanad district on Thursday after getting bitten by a snake in the classroom. The District Medical Officer and Deputy Directors of panchayats and Education Department must report back to the Collector on the action taken.
