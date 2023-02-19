Squabbles in UDF in Kochi Corporation take an ugly turn

February 19, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Inner squabbles in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kochi Corporation over sharing of power have taken an ugly turn with front partners trading charges against one another.

It was the demand of Congress councillors for the resignation of Public Works Standing Committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon, a councillor of the RSP, and her refusal to step down that led to trading charges.

According to a senior RSP leader, the close relatives of two leaders of two prominent political parties were involved in the management of waste at the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The demand for Ms. Dixon’s resignation propped up after her recent visit to the plant site. Since then, some political party leaders have been out to remove her from the post raising baseless allegations, he said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Dixon said she would not yield to attempts by some sections of the UDF to shame and force her out of the post.

“Some groups are behind the demand for my removal from the post. Details of the unholy alliance and the vested interests who are behind the campaign for removing me from the post will be revealed at the right time,” said Ms. Dixon.

“I have all the documents to prove the unholy nexus against me. I won’t budge to any pressure tactics,” she said.

Congress leadership in the council is making last-ditch efforts to resolve the crisis. A delegation of Congress councillors will meet Ms. Dixon on Monday as part of conciliatory efforts. The party will be forced to move a no-confidence motion against her if the mission fails, said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council.

However, Ms. Dixon, who maintained that she was unaware of any such meetings, stuck to her earlier position that she would not step down.