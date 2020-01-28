SPV to be constituted for operating ro-ro

The Kochi Corporation will soon constitute a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate the roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) services between Fort Kochi and Vypeen.

The local body had received a Government Order 10 days ago based on which the SPV will be formed.

The service is being operated since 2018 by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). Failing to see eye-to-eye over some matters, the corporation and KSINC have not yet inked a formal agreement.

“A request will be placed before the KSINC to continue services till the SPV is formed,” Mayor Soumini Jain said at the council meeting on Tuesday. The council had passed a resolution earlier requesting the Government for approval to constitute the SPV.

The corporation has also been informed that with increasing demand, the ro-ro ferry is running with a load in excess of its safety limit, Ms. Jain said. The ferry can carry 53 tonnes, including passengers and vehicles. It is equipped with safety rings and buoys only for 50 persons. The KSINC will be informed of the need to stick to the safety limit, she said.