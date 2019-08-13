SPV mooted to operate FAME-India e-buses

With the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ill-equipped to operate the 250 e-buses that would be allotted to Kerala under the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) scheme, the demand is rife to constitute a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate them.

Of the total 5,595 e-buses for different cities nationwide, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi would get 100 buses each, while Kozhikode will operate 50 buses under the FAME scheme.

The demand to form an SPV attains significance since the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC), which is a subsidiary of the KSRTC, has failed to optimally maintain and operate the fleet of 190 AC and 413 non-AC low-floor buses, that were allotted over the past decade under the Centre’s JNNURM scheme.

“Both fleet utility and average earning per bus are very low, since both the KSRTC and the KURTC operate on the basis of a set of complicated and archaic rules. The situation is such that the cost of operation of two private buses equals that of a KSRTC bus, due to unscientific scheduling of services, extremely high employees-per-bus ratio and militant trade unionism,” said an official of the Transport Department.

Even worse, the KSRTC had problems operating a fleet of 10 e-buses that it leased from a private firm, in 2018.

Moreover, it is feared that augmenting its fleet of 4,500-odd buses would increase the monthly loss which is currently ₹100 crore. In this circumstance, it is better that the 250 e-buses operate under a dedicated SPV having its own set of rules and a technically-qualified workforce, he added.

Lack of technicians

Apart from questionable management skills of the KSRTC and the KURTC, neither agency has technicians with requisite skills to maintain e-buses.

“The KSRTC would have to recruit technicians who are skilled in electrical and electronics engineering apart from IT, who are conversant with the technological updates of battery-powered vehicles. This would further strain the resources of the agency,” said an expert who was associated with the introduction of innovative projects in Kerala’s public transport sector.

The SPV could also probe the possibility of leasing 250 e-buses from private firms, while entrusting their maintenance to the firms, he said.

‘State to take decision’

When contacted, M.P. Dinesh, the CMD of KSRTC, said that an official communication on the 250 e-buses is awaited.

“It is up to the State government to take a decision on operating them and framing a policy for the same,” he said.