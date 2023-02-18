Spurt in online fraud cases in Ernakulam

February 18, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

There has been a surge in online fraud cases within the Ernakulam rural police limits, with four cases, including a GST fraud, collectively accounting for around ₹2.50 crore being reported in quick succession this month alone.

The latest case involved the alleged cheating of a youngster to the tune of ₹2.70 lakh by luring him with quick bucks in double quick time through online buying and selling of products on virtual shopping platforms disguised as belonging to popular e-commerce portals. This has emerged as one of the most popular ploys for fraud.

“The victim had opened an account and shared its credentials with a woman in the guise of sharing proceeds from the online business. The account was literally controlled by the racket, and we were shocked to find that transactions worth ₹71 lakh had been made through the account without his knowledge in a little over two months,” said M.B. Latheef, Inspector, Aluva Cyber Police.

The victims are approached by fraudsters over social media, and a web link is delivered to them with the tantalising prospect of earning big money in a short time. The link leads to a custom-made make-believe web page from which the fraud starts unfolding.

“They [victims] are given initially the task of buying online items and then selling them over the same platform, and as a motivation, their account shows an amount they have recouped that will be in excess of what they have paid. They are then given a string of tasks, and by the time they complete them, they would have spend lakhs and earned double that as per the account details. But when they try to withdraw it, they are asked to pay a huge amount as tax and some even pay that further worsening their problems,” said Mr. Latheef.

Often fraudsters never use their original credentials or own devices making it tough to track them down. Funds cheated of the victims are transferred into multiple bank accounts and withdrawn through ATMs thus making it hard to recover the money even if the racket is busted.