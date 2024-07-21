GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spurt in H1N1 cases: Health dept. urges caution among public in Ernakulam

Updated - July 21, 2024 12:54 am IST

Published - July 21, 2024 12:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has reported 11 confirmed and 134 suspected H1NI cases since January 2024.

The disease caused by the influenza A virus has caused three deaths in this period, according to official estimates. A four-year-old from Varapuzha had succumbed to the infection on Friday.

The Health department has urged people to take precautionary measures in view of the spike in cases.

People should seek treatment, if fever associated with cold lasts for two days. Any delay in seeking expert help would worsen the condition, the department said. Care must be taken to avoid self-medication. The symptoms include fever, cough, throat pain, and headache. The virus causing the flu could spread while an infected person coughs or sneezes.

An infected person would require normal diet, adequate water intake, and rest in normal conditions. It could be critical for pregnant women and people with co-morbidities, including kidney, heart diseases, and diabetes.

They should seek treatment at the initial stage itself. Those having fever symptoms should ideally stay away from crowded places. The department said medicines against H1N1 disease were available free of cost at all government hospitals.

