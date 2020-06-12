Spurt in dengue cases in Ernakulam

The dengue menace assumed grave proportions in the district as there are now nearly 1,000 cases, including the suspected ones.

Of the 952 reported cases, 81 have been confirmed.

Every day, around 40 cases are being reported in the district for the past four days.

The total number is about two times higher than the cases in 2019 during this period, according to a Health official.

The eastern belt of the district had reported more cases from March onwards. Kothamangalam municipality had 56 cases, Pandapilly block had 250 cases, Payipra panchayat had 105 cases and Varapetty block had about 200 cases, of which Varapetty panchayat alone accounted for 120 cases.

In corpn. areas

The corporation area is also among the hotspots with a total of 119 cases so far. Of the 74 divisions, dengue fever was reported in 41 divisions. Pottakuzhi division tops with 15 cases. “The cases were reported from January to June 11,” said Health officials. Kaloor North had eight cases, of which seven were reported last month and one this month. Elamakkara South has reported seven cases so far. More than one case was reported in quite a few divisions including Palarivattom, Ernakulam South and Vyttila.

“If mosquitoes are swarming around people, it means there are sources of breeding around 200 metres,” said the official. These breeding sources should be the target of cleaning activities every Sunday.

It is important that people take personal protective measures like applying creams and lotion that are mosquito repellents or wear fully covered dresses or sleep under mosquito nets if dengue fever has been reported in the family or in the neighbourhood.

Leptospirosis, hepatitis A and malaria are the other communicable diseases that have been reported in the district. Two deaths due to leptospirosis were also reported.