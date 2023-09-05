Spurned lover hacks woman, ends life in Kochi

September 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A 21-year-old native of Iringol near Perumbavoor reportedly ended his life after hacking a 19-year-old woman at her house at Rayamangalam on Tuesday.

A nursing student, Alka Anna Binu of Muringambilil house, Rayamangalam, sustained serious injuries on her neck and head, and she was admitted to a hospital near Aluva. Her condition remains critical, according to the hospital authorities.

The accused, Basil of Mukalamcheri, who was found dead at his house after the incident, reportedly attacked Alka for allegedly ending her relationship with him. Alka’s grandparents Ouseph and Chinnamma also sustained injuries while trying to save her from the assailant. They were admitted to a hospital at Perumbavoor, according to the police. While Mr. Ouseph sustained injuries on his face, his wife suffered a head injury. Their condition remains stable, according to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12 noon on Tuesday. Basil, a student of a private institute at Palarivattom, had rushed to the woman’s house and allegedly attacked her with a machete.

The youth left the scene immediately after the attack. He reportedly ended his life nearly an hour after the incident. The police team, which had traced his address, found him hanging in his house at Iringol.

As per preliminary information gathered by the police, the assailant had known the woman for some time. However, he turned upset after she reportedly wanted to end the relationship. He had also repeatedly tried to contact her over phone. Basil was enraged over being spurned by her and reportedly attacked her in retaliation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056)