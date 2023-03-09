Spuriously hallmarked gold jewellery worth ₹48 lakh seized in Kochi

March 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized spuriously hallmarked gold worth over ₹48 lakh in a search and seizure operation in Kochi on Tuesday.

The items seized were part of those being sold without hallmarking and with spurious use of the BIS hallmark, said a communication here.

It added that the operations were carried out on the premises of Thiru-Kochi Gold and Diamonds, Elamkunnapuzha, near Vypeen. Gold jewellery with spurious BIS hallmark and without BIS hallmark were found being sold and offered for sale by the outlet. Approximately 948 grams (118 sovereigns) were seized.

According to the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020, issued by Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, gold jewellery and gold artefacts shall mandatorily bear BIS hallmark from June 16, 2021. The BIS hallmark presently consists of three parts-BIS logo, purity in carat and fineness, and a six-digit Alphanumeric Hallmarking Unique Identity number, which is different for each article/artefact.

The jewellery can be sold only by jewellers registered with the BIS and can be hallmarked only by BIS recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs). As per BIS Act 2016, the misuse of BIS Standard Mark, including hallmark, is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of minimum ₹2 lakh but may extend up to 10 times the value of articles affixed or applied with a standard mark, including hallmark or both as per BIS Act 2016. Action is being initiated to penalise offenders, the communication said.

Actions, including prosecution, are also envisaged against all jewellers who have been party to such spurious marking. It has been observed that spuriously hallmarked jewellery is sold to consumers at huge profit. Therefore, it is important to look for complete BIS hallmarks, including BIS logo, purity in carat and fineness, and hallmark unique identification (HUID) on jewellery, the communication added.

HUID is a unique code engraved on gold jewellery that authenticates the BIS hallmark marked on it. Details of the hallmarked jewellery such as the purity of the jewellery, type of jewellery, name of the jeweller who got the jewellery hallmarked, and the hallmarking centre that tested and certified the jewellery can also be seen before making the purchase by tracking the HUID of the ornament using the ‘BIS Care’ mobile application.

In case a consumer comes across any instance of misuse of BIS hallmark on any jewellery/article, it may be brought to the notice of the bureau using the app. The source of such information will be kept confidential.