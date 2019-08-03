‘Spurious drugs negligible in Indian market’

Spurious and substandard drugs are nearly negligible in the Indian market, said Naresh Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller of India and president of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Delhi.

He was in the city to speak on the Indian pharma regulatory system at a seminar organised by the Kerala State Pharmacy Council on Saturday.

Rubbishing reports that nearly 30% of the world’s spurious drugs are produced in India, Dr. Sharma said such figures had been wrongly inflated. Going by the National Drug Survey conducted by the National Institute of Biologicals between 2014 and 2016, 0.025% of the over 47,000 samples collected were spurious, he said, and 3.16% were not of standard quality. Of the eight samples collected from ports across the country, none were lacking in quality.

Cases of allegedly spurious drugs are reported to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) only once in a couple of years, he said. Besides, if drugs are found to be of substandard quality, it is mostly because quality has deteriorated over time due to bad storage conditions or in transit. They are rarely manufactured as low quality drugs, he said.

Dr. Sharma said the same quality standards are uniformly applied to drugs for the domestic market and for those that are exported to over 200 countries. A surveillance mechanism is in place to check samples at the manufacturing and export level. If the manufacturer is found to be producing a drug with no active pharmaceutical ingredient, life imprisonment is a possibility. For minor violations of quality standards, licence suspension is the norm, he said.

On grave lapses like Johnson and Johnson’s faulty hip implants, he said that hypersensitivity and hypertoxicity can be tested for drugs but is difficult to test for medical devices. Technology for pharmaceuticals is only developing and the reaction to the implants could not be anticipated. “There is a need to trust products available in the Indian market,” he said.