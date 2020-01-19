Sprinklers used at Maradu ineffective, says NGT panel

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Maradu Municipality to ensure adequate use of sprinklers and fencing around the nearly 76,000 tonnes of debris that emerged following the demolition of the four apartment buildings.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, who visited the sites on Saturday, observed that the sprinklers provided for dust management were not effective. Sound and dust control measures have to be strengthened by providing revolving type jet sprinklers to get a rainy effect, he said.

Mr. Pillai suggested provision of additional barriers with metal sheets and specific dust control facilities like double-layered garden at the sites. There should also be periodic wetting of roads and CCTV surveillance of the sites, he said.

The Maradu Municipality will be responsible for debris removal as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules - 2016 and the Supreme Court directive.

The civic authorities have been told to report the plans for removal of debris, the site to which it will be transferred, and details of units engaged for reprocessing debris.

They have to report the steps taken till now and come up with a plan to complete the removal of debris within the time frame specified by the apex court.

The municipal authorities have been asked to appear before the SLMC in Thiruvananthapuram on January 24. The committee will also ask Snehil Kumar Singh, Revenue Divisional Officer, Fort Kochi, who was in charge of the demolition, to appear before it on January 24.

Officials of the Pollution Control Board (PCB), who accompanied the SLMC Chairman, pointed out that they had issued a letter to the municipality immediately after the demolition, asking it to ensure proper use of sprinklers to contain dust.

M.A. Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, PCB, Ernakulam, said the contractors engaged for removing debris had submitted an application, seeking the board’s authorisation for storage and processing of debris for manufacture of products like sand and construction materials.

A hearing is being planned in which they will explain the plan of action, he added.