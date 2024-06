The spread of diarrhoea in DLF apartment complex at Kakkanad is under control. The situation in the complex where the use of contaminated water had resulted in health issues for residents was reviewed by senior Health officials on June 22 (Saturday), according to a press release.

The chlorine level in water samples collected from 21 apartments was found to be satisfactory. A total of 496 people had been taken ill, while one new case was reported on Saturday, the release said.

