Spot registration campaign for rooftop solar plants launched

Subsidy for households likely to end in a week

Subsidy for households likely to end in a week

The Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) has launched an intense week-long spot registration campaign for setting up rooftop solar power plants at domestic households, for availing of the subsidy component of 40% offered by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. As things stand, applications for KSEBL’s Soura Subsidy Scheme using the Ministry’s subsidy will not be accepted after March 10. Applications for plants without subsidy, however, will continue to be accepted. Since the subsidy was introduced in 2020, Ernakulam district alone accounted for 225 installations while the number was 1,200 for the entire State. “Under the spot registration campaign, customers will be provided assistance for online registration at our offices whereas previously they had to do it on their own on our site ekiran.kseb.in. The scheme is for setting up solar plants of up to 10 KW of which subsidy of 40% will be available for the first 3 KW and it will be 20% for the remaining 7 KW. Thus the subsidy component will be ₹1.06 lakh for setting up a 10 KW solar plant with a total cost of ₹5.40 lakh,” said Arun T.A, KSEBL assistant engineer and officer in charge of the scheme for Ernakulam circle. Solar plants with the capacity to generate 4 KW were the most popular and helped to do away with the entire electricity bills of households that consumed between 2 KW and 3 KW a month. The excess power generated can be given to the grid for which the consumers will be paid at the end of the year as per the rate fixed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission. On an average, it comes to around ₹3 per unit. “Solar power plants were already popular with establishments and companies considering that they were charged at commercial rates. The project turned attractive for the households with the introduction of the subsidy component,” said Mr. Arun. The cost of installation of solar power plants of up to 2 KW comes to ₹67,000 per KW and is inversely related to the capacity. So, the greater the generation capacity the lower will be the cost. Customers can choose any of the 37 companies empanelled by KSEBL for installation and the maintenance will also be done free of cost by them for five years. Besides, the solar panels are guaranteed for 25 years.