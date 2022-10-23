Sports councils to be formed at panchayat-level, says Kerala Minister 

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 23, 2022 19:58 IST

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said in Kochi on Sunday that sports councils would be formed at the panchayat-level in place of the State and district levels. He was speaking at the inauguration of the panchayat-municipal-level sports competitions at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kalamassery as part of the ‘Yuva Thalamurakkoppam’ programme, said a communication from the Public Relations Department.

Cusat would get a hockey and football stadium of international standards at an investment of ₹6 crore, said the Minister. A total investment of ₹1,500 crore is being made in developing infrastructure for sports in the State. All panchayats would get playgrounds and 112 panchayats had seen investment of ₹12 crore so far for the purpose, he said. A comprehensive sports policy and programme for the State was being prepared, he added.  

He lauded Kalamassery constituency for launching its own sports programmes even as a sports mission is being established in the State. He said substantial private investments were being made in sports turfs and it should be encouraged.

