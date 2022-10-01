Sports can wean away youth from drugs, says Minister

Engaging in sports activities can wean away youth from the tentacles of narcotic drugs, Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman said here on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the construction of a stadium, estimated to cost ₹10 crore, on Cusat campus, he said the private sector too had invested in the sports sector, opening up job opportunities. The stadium, which will be constructed with the help of the Sports department, will have a 400-metre synthetic track and a football ground. It will be ready in six months. A ₹2.50-crore pavilion too will be built.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve presided. Cusat Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan and Kerala State Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan too spoke.