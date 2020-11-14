Spirited battle on the cards in Aluva

Oppn. LDF alleges lacklustre performance by UDF over the past two decades

The battle for Aluva Municipality has gathered momentum, with the United Democratic Front (UDF) banking on its development plank against the spirited campaign by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleging lacklustre performance by the Congress-led regime over the past two decades.

The traditional UDF stronghold is likely to witness a keen fight, as the BJP exuded confidence of increasing its representation in the 26-ward council. Lissy Abraham, Chairperson of the outgoing council, placed the allocation of one acre for constructing houses under the LIFE Mission project and setting up homes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as achievements during her tenure. “The council was successful in giving a push for infrastructure development by constructing roads and renovating footpaths and drainage systems in various wards,” she said.

Ms. Abraham claimed that the municipality had the credit of having utilised the maximum share of government funds allocated to it over the past five years for various developmental projects. “The council had also earned the Suchitwa certificate from the government for management of non-biodegradable waste,” she said.

However, she admitted that the municipality had to depend on the Brahmapuram yard under the Kochi Corporation for dumping biodegradable waste. On projects that failed to take off, Ms. Abraham listed the development of the Aluva market and the municipal park citing paucity of funds and opposition to entrusting the development of the park with the District Tourism Promotion Centre respectively.

Rajeev Zacharia, Opposition Leader and CPI(M) councillor, alleged that the Congress-led council was a total failure in terms of development and financial management over the past two decades. “The development of the Aluva market and the municipal park remained in cold storage despite tall claims by the UDF. Moreover, the civic body’s revenue earnings dipped, as the council could not boost collection of various taxes and rent for buildings owned by it,” he alleged.

Mr. Zacharia pointed out that the unscientific traffic management had resulted in several traders vacating the Revenue building at Bank Junction. “There was no considerable effort to generate internal revenue, as the council rested on claims of having utilised funds granted by the government,” he said, adding that the focus of the Opposition campaign would be on muted growth under the UDF rule.