Spiralling piped natural gas prices hit family budgets hard

November 30, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Consumers of piped natural gas (PNG) connections under the City Gas Project of Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. (IOAGPL) have complained of high charges affecting their monthly budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

They pointed out that gas charges had doubled compared to the price of LPG cylinders. “An application under the Right to Information Act filed in February 2020 had stated that the per unit charge for PNG under the City Gas Project would be ₹35 as per the rates at that time. It has now gone up to ₹65,” said Raju Vazhakkala, who had received a bill of ₹2,019 for use of piped natural gas between October 7 and November 4.

Subair, a consumer, said the high rates were contrary to the view that the City Gas Project would be a cheaper option compared to LPG cylinders. “We had obtained connection anticipating a dip in monthly charges, but it has now proved otherwise,” he said. Some consumers who took up the matter with the IOAGPL authorities were told that they could terminate connection,” he said. IOAGPL representatives were not available for comments despite repeated efforts.