Spike in vegetable prices catch homemakers, retailers off guard

June 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The spike in the price of tomato over two days has caught vegetable retailers, homemakers, and hoteliers off guard as wholesalers in Kochi said the movement of the vegetable had slumped to around 60% of the normal level.

Vegetable dealer N.H. Shameed said the price rise had been triggered by acute scarcity. There was also a spike in export of vegetables to the Gulf countries where demand is up because of Bakrid celebrations this week, he added. According to him, the price of tomato is ruling high even in source markets such as Mysore in Karnataka and in Tamil Nadu as rains are hampering harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prices of green chilli and small onion (shallot) is ruling high. Green chilli is selling at ₹120 a kg in the retail market in several places, while one of the recorded lowest retail prices is ₹95. The price of ginger has ruled high for a while now. The spice ingredient is selling at ₹220 a kg in the retail market, while small onion costs ₹83 to ₹95 a kg, varying from market to market.

Sources in the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation said the organisation had intervened in the market to help cool the price of tomato. The market intervention will continue in the coming days.

According to the Department of Statistics, the State average price of small onion on June 27 this year is ₹89.50 a kg. The price has varied between markets in Kottayam where it was selling at ₹100 a kg and in Thrissur where it was selling at ₹80. The state average price of small onion on January 27 was ₹76.79 a kg. The average price of tomato on January 27 was ₹34.43 a kg. The average price has gone up to ₹95.79 a kg on June 27.

The average price of green chilli has gone up to over ₹100 a kg, while that of English beans has touched ₹94.50 a kg and of vegetable cowpea reached ₹45.63 on June 27.

Anu Shammi, a homemaker in Kochi, said the price of vegetables had ruled high for a long time now. As a working mother and homemaker, she said she skips some of the items though in normal times.

Mr. Shameed said the arrival of vegetables in the Ernakulam main market had dwindled in numbers to 14 to 15 truckloads a day from the normal level of 20 to 22 truckloads. It is an indication that there is a scarcity of products at wholesale points, which feed the Kerala market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.