Spike in overseas student applications for Cusat courses

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has received 1,590 applications from overseas students for its various programmes in the 2024-25 academic year.

The number of applications has seen a spike since 2021. A majority of students had applied under the scholarship offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), according to a communication.

Through the ICCR, the varsity received 603 international applications in 2021, around 800 in 2022, and nearly 1,100 in 2023. For the academic year 2024-25, it received 1,410 applications. The varsity received 180 applications under the Study in India (SII) programme this time.

Cusat has received applications from around 40 countries including Kenya, Uganda, Angola, Iraq, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Togo, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Syria, Nigeria, Lesotho, Turkmenistan, Malawi, Sudan, Rwanda, Gambia, and Solomon Islands (through the ICCR).

The BTech programme in Computer Science is the most sought-after programme among applicants abroad. Of the 180 applications received through SII, nearly 80 applications were for BTech in Computer Science, according to the communication.