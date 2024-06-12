Spurt in leptospirosis, dengue cases in Ernakulam

There is a spike in monsoon-related diseases, including dengue and leptospirosis, in Ernakulam over the past three weeks.

Nearly 30 confirmed cases of leptospirosis have been reported in the district since May 24. Dengue cases have also gone up. Around 160 confirmed cases have been reported over the period, according to data available with the Department of Health.

Twelve cases of leptospirosis were reported from May 24 to May 31. On May 30 and June 1, there were four confirmed cases each respectively. While the number of confirmed cases of dengue was 160, around 220 suspected cases were reported from May 24 to June 11.

“Leptospirosis is a major cause of death from infectious diseases in Kerala. It is not only preventable but also fully treatable at an early stage. Many deaths have occurred because the patient arrived late or because treatment was not initiated early enough. If someone has symptoms of leptospirosis such as high fever, severe muscle pains and headache, doxycycline may be administered by the treating doctor upon clinical suspicion, without awaiting laboratory confirmation,” said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Research Cell, Indian Medical Association Kerala.

Some of the areas that had reported a spike in dengue cases include Asamannoor,Cheranalloor, Choornikkara, Edappally, Kadungalloor, Kakkanad, Kalamaserry, Moothakunnam, Neriamangalam, Palakuzha, Pindimana, Pizhala, Thrikkakkara, Vengola, and Vennala.

The district health authorities pointed out that they had issued advisory against those responsible for creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes by dumping waste into waterbodies and in open places. Local bodies have been asked to step up remedial measures including fogging and clean-up drives at the ward level.