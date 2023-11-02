November 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

There has been a spike in leptospirosis cases in Ernakulam over the past one month.

The district reported an average of two cases of leptospirosis over the past 20 days. The total number of suspected cases from October 1 to 20 was 42. From October 21 to November 1, the district recorded 24 cases.

The Indian Medical Association has sounded alert in the wake of the rise in the number of cases. It said Ernakulam had the highest number of cases in the State. The regions that reported leptospirosis cases include Chengamanad, Keechery, Piravom, Gothuruthu, Koonamavu, Thevara, Pandikudy, Koonamavu, Kandakadavu, Karumaloor, Kumbalanghi, Chellanam, and Udayamperoor.

The Health department recommended that those working in marshy areas and other disease-prone regions take doxycycline as a preventive measure. Though the disease has high mortality, it can be easily prevented by the prophylactic administration of doxycycline, according to Health officials. Those having symptoms should not attempt self-medication. They should seek medical help.

Health officials urged caution against other communicable diseases, including dengue fever. The district had reported 707 dengue cases between October 1 and 20. The average number of daily cases over the past three weeks was 35. The total number of fever cases in this period was 12,600.

