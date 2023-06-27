Spike in leptospirosis and dengue deaths in Ernakulam

June 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam is witnessing a spike in deaths owing to leptospirosis and dengue fever.

Three deaths related to leptospirosis were reported in the district over the past three weeks. Yadhukrishnan, 19, a student of Ilahia College, Muvattupuzha, succumbed to the disease on June 26. Sojan, 51, of Mookkannur, died on June 24, while a resident of Vennala died on June 4. Leptospirosis was confirmed in five persons in the district on June 25.

Eight deaths occurred due to dengue haemorrhagic fever over the past four weeks. The number of daily infections has also gone up considerably. On an average, 50 to 100 cases, including suspected and confirmed cases, are being reported daily from various parts of the district. The number of dengue fever cases has crossed the 1,700-mark, while the total number of fever cases is over 23,400, according to official estimates.

“The drains in Kochi are choked with waste and act as a perfect breeding source for mosquitoes to proliferate. Water is meant to flow in a drain, but unfortunately there is little water flow in a majority of drains in the city,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the public health advisory panel of the State wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). “The unscientific construction of drains along with illegal dumping of waste into it has worsened the situation,” he added.

On the rise in leptospirosis cases, Dr. Jayadevan said preventive use of antibiotics in a few instances could be advised to arrest the death rate.

Meanwhile, the Health authorities have urged the public to carry out source elimination at schools and other institutions on Friday and Saturday respectively as part of measures to contain spike in dengue fever cases. Those with fever should seek medical treatment instead of opting for self-medication, they said.