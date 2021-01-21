Kochi

Spike in COVID-19 cases continues in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district continued to reel under rising COVID-19 cases with 1,031 fresh cases reported on Wednesday.

The newly-infected included eight health workers. Thrikkakara recorded 30 new cases followed by Elanji (29), Karukutty, Kalamassery, Kizhakkambalam, and Sreemoolanagaram (25 each).

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas said that private and government hospitals had been instructed to ramp up testing. Even those with mild symptoms were being tested. Free testing was available in primary health centres too, he said.

While the COVID-19-related death rate in the State was 0.41%, it was just 0.36% in Ernakulam, he said, attributing it to the coordinated work done by health workers.

The district had seven FLTCs with 567 beds and four second LTCs with 386 beds. These apart, treatment facilities were available in private hospitals.

A total of 803 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday. The total number of patients in the district stood at 11,027.

A fresh batch of 7,034 samples were sent for testing from the district on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 1:16:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/spike-in-covid-19-cases-continues-in-ernakulam/article33621480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY