Spike continues in Ernakulam as 230 test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam shot up to 230 on Wednesday from 192 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Of the 230 cases, 220 contracted the disease through contact. Twenty-four among those tested positive are children below 10 years.

The infected persons are from Chellanam, Kumbalangi, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, South Vazhakulam, Varappetti, Vadavucode, Vaduthala, Mukkannur, Maradu, Perumpadappu, Puthenvelikkara, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Cheranalloor, Kothamangalam, Chengamanad, Kanjoor, Karuvelipady, Edavanakkad, Udayamperoor, Edakochi, and Angamaly.

As many as 101 persons tested negative for the disease on Wednesday, while 225 were admitted to various hospitals and first-line treatment centres. The number of persons undergoing treatment stands at 1,701. Over 2,800 swab samples collected in the district were sent for testing on Wednesday.

