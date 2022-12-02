SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi following hydraulic failure

December 02, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

CIAL declares full emergency at 6.29 p.m.; flight eventually makes safe landing at 7.19 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A SpiceJet flight, SG 036, bound for Kozhikode from Jeddah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Friday evening.

The flight, which had on board 191 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to CIAL due to a hydraulic failure. The airport declared a full emergency at 6.29 p.m. The flight eventually made a safe landing at 7.19 p.m.

Immediately thereafter, the passengers were moved to the terminal, and SpiceJet informed that the passengers would be sent to Kozhikode by another flight arriving from Dubai.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the airport was fully geared up to face the extreme emergency situation. “The alerting structure was activated in full. The runway was handed over for normal operations after due inspection,” he added.

