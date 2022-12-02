  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi following hydraulic failure

CIAL declares full emergency at 6.29 p.m.; flight eventually makes safe landing at 7.19 p.m.

December 02, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A SpiceJet flight, SG 036, bound for Kozhikode from Jeddah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Friday evening.

The flight, which had on board 191 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to CIAL due to a hydraulic failure. The airport declared a full emergency at 6.29 p.m. The flight eventually made a safe landing at 7.19 p.m.

Immediately thereafter, the passengers were moved to the terminal, and SpiceJet informed that the passengers would be sent to Kozhikode by another flight arriving from Dubai.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the airport was fully geared up to face the extreme emergency situation. “The alerting structure was activated in full. The runway was handed over for normal operations after due inspection,” he added.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.