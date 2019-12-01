Spice Coast Marathon today

While Kochi sleeps peacefully after a cool shower, the roads near Willingdon Island will be busy with the steady tap of running feet early on Sunday morning.

Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon on Sunday. The main event, the 42.2-km run, will begin at 3.30 a.m. and will be followed by the half marathon (4.30 a.m.) and the 7-km fun run (6.30 a.m.).

The event, organised by Soles of Cochi, has attracted nearly 7,000 runners, and around 500 will be in action at the marathon. The seasoned Soji Mathew, local favourite P.S. Mahesh, 103-year-old Parmeshwaran Moothath, and P.C. Jacob will be some of the runners to watch.

The Bristow Road entry to Willingdon Island will be closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday morning owing to the marathon. The organisers have requested people to take the Indira Gandhi Road to enter Willingdon Island. Participants must arrive before 6 a.m. The run starts at 6.30 a.m. People have been advised not to block the runners taking off.