Speeding private bus kills motorcyclist in Kochi

February 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A speeding private bus knocked down and ran over a motorcyclist at Madhava Pharmacy Junction here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Antony, 49, of Malippuram in Elamkunnapuzha. He was thrown under the bus and trapped under its wheels, resulting in his instant death. The accident took place around 9 a.m.

The Central police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the bus driver under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bus was heading towards Madhava Pharmacy Junction from High Court Junction. According to the FIR, the bus violated lane traffic rules and overtook vehicles waiting for the traffic signal towards the right to M.G. Road through their left.

The driver was involved in rash and negligent driving knowing fully that it would lead to accidents, according to the FIR. It also accused the driver of continuing to drive despite knowing that the vehicle had hit the motorcyclist.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. Later, he appeared before the police, and his arrest was recorded.

