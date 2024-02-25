Speed up Mullassery canal restoration works, HC tells contractor

February 25, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The contractor who has undertaken the Mullassery canal restoration works has been instructed to mobilise more resources and speed up the remaining works, according to a report filed by the Minor Irrigation Central Circle, Ernakulam, before the High Court.

The report said that as per the revised programme, the work was to be completed by May 31. The Contractor was supposed to mobilise second set of the work which begin from M.G. Road to T.D. Road. The resources for the second set of works have been mobilised partly by the contractor, and the work started from the M.G. Road side of A.K. Sheshadri Road from February 1.

The third set of works would start at Chittoor Road from the first week of March, after the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) finishes removing old pipelines. In fact, the work was progressing from the KSRTC bus stand to the Chitoor Road, and from the M.G. Road to P.T. Usha Road. Even though two phases of the work were arranged, the day-to-day progress was slow. This was because the KWA’s work of removing the old pipelines were not complete near Chittoor Road.

The removal was a time-consuming process. Besides, the works were also delayed due to entry of water from the abandoned KWA pipes into excavation pit .The works close to the building had to be undertaken cautiously.That apart, due to high seasonal tidal variation, water level in the canal was high, necessitating pumping out the water and thereby delaying the works.

The report was filed in a case seeking cleaning of canals in the city to prevent flooding. The court had last time observed that the restoration work of Mullassery canal had to be done carefully. But its speed could not be lowered in any manner, otherwise, various parts of the city, including the KSRTC bus stand area, would face severe flooding, as seen last year.