Speed up introduction of legislation, Jacobite synod tells govt.

June 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The synod of bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church has appealed to the State government to speed up implementing a recommendation by Justice K.T. Thomas Commission for a permanent settlement in the Malankara Church. The panel had recommended that the government go in for a legislative bill for permanent peace between the two factions of the Malankara Church. The synod of bishops met at the Puthenkurishu Patriarchal Centre on Tuesday.

The synod also criticised what it called attempts by the Orthodox group to take over seven churches belonging to the Jacobite group even as a move is afoot to bring about the legislation. The bishops alleged that the Orthodox group was trying to destabilise the situation, create discord and cause confusion among the parishioners.

A statement issued on behalf of the synod by Archbishop Kuriakose Theophelos, media cell chairman, said that the bishops expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government so far. They cited former Chief Secretary of the State Tom Jose as saying that the attempts by the Orthodox group to take over churches was without producing the original of the 1934 constitution.

The Jacobite synod also expressed concern over the developments in Manipur. India is a model for religious harmony. The developments in the north-eastern State does not fit well with India’s reputation as a land of religious tolerance, the bishops said.

