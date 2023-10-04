Speed up HMT Junction development, says Minister P. Rajeeve

October 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Wednesday that HMT Junction development work should be speeded up. At a review meeting, the Minister issued instructions to the police and the National Highways Authority of India to rearrange bus stops, including the one at Apollo Junction, that faced serious traffic congestion.

Public Works department (PWD) officials were asked to address the issue of roads at HMT Junction that developed potholes frequently. They were asked to settle the issue within 15 days.

The meeting also decided that sufficient changes had to be made at Arya Junction traffic signalling point and arrangements made for manual control of traffic when there was heavy traffic in the area. Autorickshaw parking will have to be curtailed to two lines and unauthorised parking should end. Vehicles to St. Paul’s School and other educational institutions should be parked within the school area.

Cameras have to be installed in different parts of Kalamassery municipality to ensure that there is no dumping of waste in public spaces. The stormwater canals should be cleared to allow free flow of water and prevent flooding. Building of a culvert to avoid waterlogging at TVS Junction has to be explored and steps should be taken to avoid frequent accidents at the junction.

The Revenue department was told to clear encroachments and to prevent them by demarcating the boundaries at HMT Junction. Culverts will have to be built to avoid waterlogging along Moolepadam Road.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan were among those who participated in the meeting.