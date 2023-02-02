Speed up construction of cancer centre, says forum

February 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, which had spearheaded the initiative for establishing the Cochin Cancer Centre, has said that the project is yet to turn into reality.

The idea of setting up a cancer centre in central Kerala was initiated by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement in 2013 after carrying out a State-wide survey of cancer patients. The foundation stone for the centre was laid in 2014. However, the construction has not been completed even after eight years, said Dr. N.K. Sanilkumar of the forum in a communication.

Kerala needs new centres for cancer care in view of the rise in the number of patients. Around 2.23 lakh patients had sought treatment at 13 cancer care centres in the State over the past eight years. Of them, around 60% had visited government centre, he said.

The forum requested the authorities to speed up the construction of the Cochin Cancer Centre as many patients were not able to meet the cost required for treatment in private hospitals. “February 4, which is observed as World Cancer Day, reminded all of us about the need to step up treatment facilities for cancer patients,” it said.

